Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Decreases By 60.1%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the July 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sanlam Stock Performance
Shares of SLLDY traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$7.11. 7,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.38. Sanlam has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$7.72.
Sanlam Company Profile
