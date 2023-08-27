Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Declines By 60.1%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the July 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sanlam Price Performance

SLLDY traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.11. 7,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.38. Sanlam has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.72.

Get Sanlam alerts:

Sanlam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, key person, and commercial insurance products; financial planning and retirement, and solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.