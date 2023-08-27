Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Drops By 52.7%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the July 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NAD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 504,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,370. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAD. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,240,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,602,000 after buying an additional 2,943,033 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,213,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,298,000 after buying an additional 1,347,916 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,389,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after purchasing an additional 850,011 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.