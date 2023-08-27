Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Drops By 52.7%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the July 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NAD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 504,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,370. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
