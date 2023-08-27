Short Interest in Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Increases By 100.0%

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

MCRUF remained flat at $3.33 during midday trading on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

