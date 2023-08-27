Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Drops By 85.9%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the July 31st total of 912,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EWZS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

