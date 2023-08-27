Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Rises By 114.4%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the July 31st total of 918,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INFI stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,346. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.