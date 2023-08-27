Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Drops By 66.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,525 shares in the company, valued at $7,079,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $708,109.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,733.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock worth $5,579,454.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

HOVNP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 3,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

