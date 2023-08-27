Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Drops By 49.4%

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the July 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Genfit Stock Performance

Genfit stock remained flat at $3.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

