Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Drops By 49.4%

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the July 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genfit Stock Performance
Genfit stock remained flat at $3.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $4.39.
About Genfit
