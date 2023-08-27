Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Grows By 281.8%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.1174 dividend. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
