Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Grows By 281.8%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

EKTAY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.08. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.1174 dividend. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

