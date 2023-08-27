Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Drops By 63.8%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the July 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMEHF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.30. 58,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,973. Desert Mountain Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.25 and a fifty-two week high of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark lowered Desert Mountain Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 74,421 acres located in the Eastern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd.

