Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Increases By 100.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $15.72 on Friday. 48 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. Clariant has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $19.63.

Clariant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4134 per share. This represents a yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Clariant’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Clariant’s payout ratio is currently 283.11%.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

