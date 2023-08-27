Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Decreases By 77.5%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BWLLY stock remained flat at $11.55 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.8959 dividend. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 20.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

