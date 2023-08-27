Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Increases By 95.1%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the July 31st total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ACA stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.51. 122,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,934. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $643,202.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

