Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Short Interest Update

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the July 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shapeways

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shapeways by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shapeways by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 458,123 shares during the period. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shapeways Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Shapeways stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. 15,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.81. Shapeways has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Shapeways from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

