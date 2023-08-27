Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the July 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Rubicon Organics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROMJF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

About Rubicon Organics

