Royal Bank of Canada Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.28.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $215.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Autodesk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.