Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Tops $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $18,463.11 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014819 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,024.63 or 1.00080466 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

