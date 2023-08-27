RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at UBS Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.87.

RH Stock Down 3.5 %

RH stock opened at $338.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in RH by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

