Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marine Products Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marine Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marine Products’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marine Products’ FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Marine Products Stock Performance

MPX stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $544.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.19. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 11.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marine Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2,393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

