Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DCPH

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.70. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.