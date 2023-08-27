Ralph Lauren Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2024 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.29. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,187.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 44,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.