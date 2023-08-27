QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

