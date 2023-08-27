Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the July 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 858,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 202,611 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 26.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,546,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,607,000 after purchasing an additional 616,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

PIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.14. 95,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,560. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

