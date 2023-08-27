Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 71,137 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.76. 1,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.5206 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

