PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $259,181,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

