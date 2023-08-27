Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $507.53 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006091 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 510,215,145 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

