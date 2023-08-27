Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.51. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $757,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

