ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NYSE OGS opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $20,170,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 9.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

