Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Up 239.8% in August

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 239.8% from the July 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
JPS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 419,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,678. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
