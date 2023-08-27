Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Up 239.8% in August

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 239.8% from the July 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

JPS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 419,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,678. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6,496.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.