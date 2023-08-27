New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities cut their target price on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB cut their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.29.

Get New Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Gold

New Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 160,141 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.