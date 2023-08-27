Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the July 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nayax Stock Performance

Nayax stock remained flat at $23.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 435. Nayax has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.70 million and a P/E ratio of -28.50.

Get Nayax alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.