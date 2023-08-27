Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $142.07 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $142.07 million and $1.57 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00038904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,081,742,139 coins and its circulating supply is 715,529,086 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.