Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 543,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $5,568,384.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,349,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HIE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

