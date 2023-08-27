Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

