MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Down 51.9% in August

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the July 31st total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. 54,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,069. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. This is a positive change from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Read More
