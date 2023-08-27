MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Down 51.9% in August

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the July 31st total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. 54,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,069. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund alerts:

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. This is a positive change from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Read More

