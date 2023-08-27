Litecoin (LTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $180.69 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and approximately $180.69 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $64.98 or 0.00249898 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014659 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,585,458 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
