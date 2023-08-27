Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $13.62 Per Share

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $13.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.64. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $13.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

LH opened at $212.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.68 and a 200-day moving average of $224.58. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $166.93 and a 52 week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

