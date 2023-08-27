JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0208 on Top Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $185.34 million and $23.78 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

