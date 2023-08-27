Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALPMY stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

