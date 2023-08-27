Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Up 113.3% in August

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the July 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 923.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSMD stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,083. The stock has a market cap of $228.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.0652 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

