Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,455,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,994. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.