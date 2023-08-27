iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the July 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,031,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI remained flat at $43.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

