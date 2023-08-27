iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the July 31st total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.92. 18,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

