International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

International Media Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

IMAQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. International Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 47.6% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 754,105 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 461.6% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 425,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 298,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 179,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Media Acquisition by 50.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

