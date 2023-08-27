Insider Buying: Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Purchases £5,100 in Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Walther bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,506.76).

Shares of LON:CHRT opened at GBX 496.70 ($6.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £205.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,773.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06. Cohort plc has a 52 week low of GBX 384 ($4.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 568 ($7.25). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 488.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 482.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.15 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.25. Cohort’s payout ratio is 4,642.86%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

