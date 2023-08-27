InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

InfuSystem Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of INFU stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.50 million, a PE ratio of 336.45 and a beta of 1.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter.

In other InfuSystem news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,856 shares of company stock worth $802,065. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3,895.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 696,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

