Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITAQ remained flat at $10.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITAQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter worth about $6,965,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 188.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth about $4,473,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth about $2,918,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

