Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Up 266.7% in August

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

Imperial Petroleum stock remained flat at $19.75 during trading hours on Friday. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

