illumin Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

illumin Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 218.0% from the July 31st total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on ILLM. TD Securities raised their price target on illumin from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of illumin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded illumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILLM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On illumin
illumin Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ILLM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 44,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,751. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. illumin has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.24.
illumin Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than illumin
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for illumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for illumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.