illumin Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

illumin Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 218.0% from the July 31st total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILLM. TD Securities raised their price target on illumin from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of illumin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded illumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On illumin

illumin Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in illumin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in illumin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in illumin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in illumin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in illumin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILLM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 44,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,751. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. illumin has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.24.

illumin Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.

Recommended Stories

