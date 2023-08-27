Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.0653 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $725.66 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

